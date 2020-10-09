BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has partnered Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to deepen insurance penetration in the country, especially among motorists and other road users. The partnership is aimed at improving their level of awareness with regards to claims and elimination of procurement of fake insurance policies.

Cornerstone also presented working tools that include 300 reflective jackets and eight kiosks to the Corps during a ceremony that took place at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

The company’s head, business development, IBD, Charles Nwachukwu said the act was part of Cornerstones’ corporate social responsibility to Nigeria. “There is a lot we could do with the FRSC to improve insurance in Nigeria today to reduce crashes, and ensure our cars are insured. We can both ensure that people are not going to take fake insurance – that they take right insurance and reap the benefits of insurance,” Mr. Nwachukwu stated, adding: “We will partner with you to increase the penetration of insurance in Nigeria.”

He said the intervention is being done in major cities of the country, with a plan to extend it to all parts of the country.

“In Cornerstone, when we make profit, we also reach out to the public. We believe that sending awareness message is better done with an organization like FRSC because they control traffic and reduce accidents on the roads.

“There is no better way to reach out to the public that COVID-19 is real, stay safe for our families and country. The items donated is to help the free flow of traffic,” he added.

FRSC’s deputy corps marshal, admin & human resources, Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor who hosted the delegation applauded Cornerstone for the intervention and assured of the Corps’ determination to end fake insurance policies and create awareness among road users, especially in the coming festive season.

Ewhrudjakpor pointed to the the fact that many drivers do not know the benefits of third party insurance. She noted that the reason most drivers engage in fight is based on the lack of knowledge that insurance companies actually pay the cost of repairs to a third party in the case of an accident.

Ewhrudjakpor said there is need for much education about insurance in Nigeria. She therefore urged the insurance practitioners to change the narrative of the poor knowledge of insurance in the public.

Mr. Nwachukwu said the reason people don’t process their claims is lack of patience by many to go through the process of collecting their claims.