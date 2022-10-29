Yakubu Yankari, the Team Manager, Wikki Tourists Football Club, Bauchi on Friday said his club was prepared for the 20222023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Yankari spoke of on the sideline of the ongoing 2022 Unity Preseason Tournament in Abuja on Friday.

He told said that preparations were ongoing to ensure that the team was 100 per cent ready before the commencement of the league season.

“In terms of our preparation, we are in top gear and on a scale of one to 100, I will say we are about 75 per cent ready for the new season.

“So, we still have about 25 per cent of work to do before the commencement of the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are aware, according to a reliable source that the league will soon commence around mid-November and that is why we are here in Abuja to test our new signings ahead of the new season.

“This is why we had more of the new players in this tournament to test their capabilities as some of the old players in the team hves left us,’’ he said.

Wikki Tourists crashed out of the group stage of the competition after finishing third with three points, only ahead of bottom-placed Doma United FC Gombe in Group D.