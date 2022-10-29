Spartans Spikers of Yola and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers have emerged champions of the 2022 National Division 1 Volleyball League in the men and women’s categories respectively.

With the victory, Spartans Spikers of Yola and Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) have gained promotion to the Nigeria Volleyball League 1 in the men’s category while Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers and LifeCamp VC of Abuja have both been promoted to next year’s Nigeria Volleyball Premier League.

In the men’s division 1 final table, Spartans Spikers gathered a total of 26 points to finish first position and were closely followed by Nigeria Immigration Service with 25 points in second position.

Despite a not too impressive start, UCEM of Enugu placed third position with 18 points while JVC of Bauchi remained in the Division 1 with 14 points sitting in fourth place.

Caliphate Spikers gathered 4 points to occupy fifth place while ABM of Katsina struggled to get 3 points; sitting comfortably at the bottom of the table.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS Spikers) maintained an unbeaten record in women’s table standing with a total of 30 points; LifeCamp VC of Abuja settled for second position with 20 points while youngsters Anambra Angels had 17 points to retain third position.

Olalomi Queens of Offa and Bayonet Spikers of Jaji occupied 4th and 5th positions with 12 and 7 points respectively while Yelwa Spikers of Bauchi is 6th position with 7 points.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS Spikers) are champions of the 2022 National Division 2 Volleyball League and have gained promotion into the National Division 1 Volleyball League after amassing 30 points.

In second place is G-Ranks Spikers with 16 points, Adamawa Spikers are third position with 13 points; Bayonet Spikers of Jaji placed fourth position with 12 points while Sword VC are fifth position with 0 points.

In the individual award in Division 1 (Men), the Most Valuable Player (MVP) was won by Manfred Sunday (UCEM of Enugu), Best Libero- Silas Ukpong ( Nigeria immigration service ), Best Attacker– Goodluck Anyasodike (Nigeria immigration service), Best Server- Victor Yusuf (Spartan Spikers), Best Blocker- Eliphas Yusuf (Spartan Spikers) and Best Setter- Sunday Illiya (Spartan Spikers)

In the individual award for Division 2 (men), the Most Valuable Player (MVP)- Abdulaziz Aliyu (CNS Spikers), Best Libero– Precious Peter (CNS Spikers), Best Attacker- Moses Kuma (Adamawa Spikers), Best Server- Japheth Japheth (G-Ranks Spikers), Best Blocker- Kingsley Onu (CNS Spikers) and Best Setter- Elisha Anedi (CNS Spikers)

For the individual award in Division 1 (women), Most Valuable Player (MVP)- Ifunanya Udeagbala (Anambra Angels), Best Libero- Maryam Usman (CNS Spikers), Best Attacker- Jessica Terwese (CNS Spikers), Best Server- Pamela Bawa (Olalomi Queens), Best Blocker- Amina Akande (CNS Spikers) and Best Setter- Mary Ishaku (LifeCamp).

Speaking at the finals and presentation that lasted from Thursday night through to the early hours of Friday, President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) Engr. Musa Nimrod commended the high spirit of all the teams that participated and urged them to sustain the tempo.