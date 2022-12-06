The Coalition against Terrorism and Banditry in Nigeria has described the Nigerian Army as a bastion of democracy through its numerous interventions, especially in internal security operations across the country.

Commending the Army for its uncompromising and apolitical posture, the Coalition said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has injected fresh ideas into the operations and welfare of troops in line with global trends in addressing security challenges.

In a statement signed by its convener, Comr. Ibrahim Ahmed, the group also hailed the leadership of the Nigerian Army for undertaking this year’s annual Chief of Army Staff Conference in Sokoto State.

Ahmed said the exercise was well-thought-out to evaluate and reevaluate military strategies in line with the present-day realities regarding the dynamics of security threats in the country.

“We are impressed with the theme: ‘Building a Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment’, which by all intent and purposes indicates that the leadership of the Nigerian Army is poised to address the various security challenges in the country.

“We believe such events speak volumes of a deep-rooted culture of evaluating and reevaluating military strategies in line with the present-day realities regarding the dynamics of security threats in the country.

“It also goes a long way in serving as that avenue where the Nigerian Army refreshes all strategies hitherto deployed in the preservation of the territorial integrity of the country, as well as internal security operations.

“The Nigerian Army has remained the bastion of our democracy through its numerous interventions, especially in internal security operations across the country. The 2022 COAS Conference presents us with the fact that the Nigerian Army is not resting on its oars despite its numerous successes in addressing the various security challenges in the country.

“This is on the heels that the COAS Conference creates an opportunity for the COAS to have a face-to-face interaction with all the General Officers Commanding, field commanders, and other senior officers on enhancing the activities and operations of the Nigerian Army.

“The Coalition Against Terrorism and Banditry in Nigeria commends the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for sustaining the legacy and improving it with noble introductions that are far-reaching and in line with global trends in addressing security challenges in the country.

“We agree with the position of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces that the Nigerian Army is a key element of our national power and will continue to be a significant catalyst for our development, especially by providing the needed aid to civil authority.

“The charge by President Muhammadu Buhari at the COAS Conference for the Nigerian Army to replicate the professionalism exhibited in the successful conduct of the Anambra, Osun, and Ekiti states elections should also be reflected in the 2023 general elections is instructive and an indication of the invaluable role of the Nigerian Army in the preservation of our nascent democracy.

“The Ekiti and Osun state gubernatorial elections are indeed worthy examples of the level of professionalism in the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya. It also goes a long way to assure Nigerians that the 2023 general elections will be given the required attention it deserves for peaceful and credible elections.

“The Coalition Against Terrorism and Banditry in Nigeria salutes the efforts and courage of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, in positioning the Nigerian Army for optimal performance. He has indeed displayed an unalloyed commitment to entrenching discipline, nonpartisanship, and focus in the operations of the Nigerian Army.

“These and many more he has been able to achieve in a short period due to his track record of patriotism and dedication in service to the country in the course of his illustrious career in the Nigerian Army.”

Assuring the Army of its continuous support, the Coalition, however, affirmed that “the troops are dedicated and positioned to assist the civil authorities in sustaining our democracy while ensuring a peaceful society in our quest for sustainable growth and development.”