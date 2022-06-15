Kano State government has explained its rejection of an airline, Azman Air, designated for the airlift of pilgrims for the 2022 hajj.

The executive secretary, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba Dambatta, said yesterday that due process was followed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in the selection of the airline.

NAHCON signed an agreement with three Airlines for the 2022 Hajj exercise: Max Air, Azman Air and FlyNas.

Max Air, Azman Air are Nigeria-based while FlyNas is a Saudi Arabia-based airline.

Dambatta said the state government was surprised at NAHCON’s attitude in selecting airlines for states which had gone against the norms and practices of Hajj Operations over the years.

He said several meetings were held with NAHCON officials both in Mecca and Abuja, and the commission only told them that it had forwarded names of the proposed airlines to the Presidency for approvals.