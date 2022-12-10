Ife Olukotun, a community in Yagba East local government area of Kogi State is celebrating its annual cultural day on December 26, 2022.

The community, which is known for its rich cultural and historical antecedents is putting this year’s celebration in December, to avail many of its sons and daughters as well as other friends the opportunity to witness the occasion, which has promised to be a grand ceremony.

The national president of the community’s union known as Ife Olukotun Descendants Union (IODU), Dr Kehinde Mohammed, while addressing journalists, was full of optimism that this year’s event will provide great opportunity for display of cultural heritage as well as economic endowments of the community.

The event which is expected to be hosted by the Olukotun of Ife Olukotun, HRM Oba Shuaibu Aiyegbajeje, will be chaired by Chief Dr. Stephen Dayo Mesele, a successful businessman; while Governor of Kogi State, Alh Yahaya Adoza Bello, as special guest of honour, will declare the occasion open.

In addition to the annual event, Mohammed stated that a Community Development Fund of N100m will be launched.

Other dignitaries expected at the occasion include Amb Sola Enikanolaiye, Elejuku of Ejuku, and Oba Etobi Agbana of Isanlu, Chairman of Yagba East local government area, among others important dignitaries, Mohammed concluded.

The IODU president also hinted that the highlight of the event will be the honour of some illustrious sons and daughters of the community with chieftaincy titles and merit awards.

The personalities to be conferred with chieftaincy titles and merit awards include the secretary to the Kogi State government, Mrs Folashade Arike, for her quality and dedicated service to the state and the community. Hon Leke Abejide, honourable Member representing Yagba Federal Constituency; Alhaji Abubakar Yakub, former Director of the Nigerian Communications Commission, and Mr Segun Lamidi, General Manager, Access Bank.

According to Mohammed, the Honourary Committee is headed by HRH Alh Isiaq Ajibola, the Akogun of Ife Olukotun.

Earlier, in his submission, Mohammed pointed out that the event will provide great opportunity for younger generation of the community to appreciate its cultural values and historical artifacts.

He pointed out that the younger generations will have opportunity to appreciate the community’s heritage, like Oroke Oluwa, the first primary school in Okunland, the dams, and many more.

He enjoined every son and daughter of the community to look forward towards a successful event.

While appealing to all indigenes of the community to attend, he was full of prayers for safe journey for everyone attending the event and wishing for God’s guidance throughout the event and beyond.