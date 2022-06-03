Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah, has said the agency would work with stakeholders to sustain the safe and efficient conduct of the 2022 Batch ‘B” Orientation and other aspects of its operations.

Fadah stated this in Abuja yesterday, during the opening ceremony of 2022 Batch B pre-orientation with the theme, “Repositioning the Critical Components of the Orientation Course Content to Address Prevailing Challenges II.”

He said the pre-orientation workshop serves as an avenue or review of the conduct of previous Orientation Courses with a view to improving the conduct of the forthcoming exercise.

The director-general noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of the operating environment, it has continued to conduct Orientation exercises successfully.

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammad Bello, represented by the director, youth and social development secretariat, Ambassador Asabe Umar congratulated Fadah on his appointment by Mr. President as the 19th director-general of the NYSC, saying that the scheme will benefit greatly from his wealth of experience and the goals of the founding fathers achieved during his tenure.