Nigeria’s Flamingos will take on Colombia in the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The pairing was confirmed after Colombia thrashed Africa’s other representative Tanzania 3-0, in Saturday’s quarter-final tie.

The quarter-final clash between the Flamingos and Colombia comes up on Wednesday, October 26.

Earlier on Friday the Nigerian girls qualified for a first-ever semi-final appearance in the history of the U-17 World Cup after beating USA 4-3 on penalties.

The game was forced into penalty shootout after 90 minutes of regular time ended 1-1 draw.

Omamuzo Edafe put the Flamingos 1-0 up from the penalty spot before Amalica Villarreal equalized for USA on 40 minutes.

Also in the semi-finals is Germany who beat Brazil 2-0 on Friday.

The Germans will take on either Japan or Spain in the semis.