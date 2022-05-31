Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) said it would further screen 27,105 results of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board stated this in its weekly bulletin released in Abuja, yesterday.

It noted that 1,761,338 candidates registered for the exercise, while a total of 1,707,626 sat for the examination with 1,671,203 results released so far.

The update titled, 2022 UTME in statistics, said, “69 results are withheld and 27,105 undergoing further screening; 1,783 candidates with biometric challenges are being investigated.”

However, the board said it has conducted the 2022 UTME for foreign candidates on Saturday across five out of its nine foreign centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centres were Accra (Ghana), Johannesburg (South Africa), Buea (Cameroon) and Abidjan (Cote d’ Ivoire), Cotonou (Benin Republic).

The UTME in Berlin, Germany; London, United Kingdom; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; New York, United States will be held in due course.

The foreign UTME is part of the largesse of the board towards providing succour to foreign candidates who indicated interest to attend Nigerian tertiary institutions during the coming academic year.

The 2022 UTME was conducted across the country from Friday, May 6 to Friday, May 13.