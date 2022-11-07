Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has released a song for the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The song which was recorded with Ghanaian musician Kiaani was done to give the Black Stars a morale boost ahead of the World Cup.

The song is a remix of one of Kiaani’s songs and it is titled turn up.

This isn’t Gyan’s first musical attempt as he was featured by Castro on his track ‘African Girls’ in 2014. Gyan’s musician name is Baby Jet.

Gyan announced the song on his Twitter handle.

“The anthem for The @FIFAWorldCup is here let’s go Ghana !!!???????? Myself ft Kiaani,”the Tweet reads.

Gyan scored 51 goals in 109 games for the Black Stars.

Ghana are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign with a game against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974.