The much-awaited Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in the Asian country of Qatar on Sunday amid barrage of criticisms over its treatment of migrant workers, LGBT rights and social restrictions, staking its reputation on delivering a smooth global tournament.

Speaking at the opening ceremonies ahead of the host nation facing Ecuador in Group A opener, Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, said the event gathered people of all nationalities and beliefs.

“From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022,” he said.

“How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together all at once,” the monarch added.

The opening ceremony featured three camels, American actor, Morgan Freeman, and a performance of a new tournament song called ‘Dreamers’ featuring singer, Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer, Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and the presidents of Egypt, Turkey and Algeria, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, were among world leaders in a tent-shaped stadium ahead of the first match.

Qatar, which has denied accusations of abuse of workers and discrimination, and FIFA hope the spotlight will turn to action on the pitch.

Organisers also denied allegations of bribery for hosting rights. The tournament, the first held in the Middle East and the most expensive in its history, is a culmination of Qatar’s soft power push, after a 3-1/2 year boycott by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which ended in 2021.

The UAE, whose rapprochement with Doha has been slower than that of Riyadh and Cairo, sent its vice president, who is also the ruler of Dubai, where many World Cup fans have opted to stay.

For the first time, a direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv in Israel landed in Doha, Qatar on Sunday despite the absence of formal bilateral ties, in a deal brokered by FIFA to carry both Palestinians and Israelis to the tournament.

The Gulf State’s Deputy Prime Minister, Khalid Al-Attiyah, in remarks on state media, said Qatar was reaping benefits of years of “hard work and sound planning.”

On Saturday, FIFA’s President, Gianni Infantino, rounded on European critics of Qatar, saying engagement was the only way to improve rights, while Doha has also pointed to labour reforms.

Denmark’s and Germany’s team captains will wear One Love armbands as they prepare to compete in a conservative Islamic State where same-sex relations are illegal.

Organisers said all are welcome while warning against public affection.

Gas exporter Qatar is the smallest nation to host soccer’s biggest global event. Crowd control will be key with some 1.2 million visitors expected — more than a third of its population.