Lawmaker representing Idanre/ Ifedore federal constituency in Ondo State, Hon Tajudeen Adefisoye and his counterpart from Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency, Hon Gboluga Ikengboju have lost their reelection bids.

Adefisoye who represented APC in the election lost to the candidate of the PDP, Hon Festus Akingbaso, while Ikengboju who is of the PDP lost to the candidate of the APC, Prince Jimi Odimayo.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday declared a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly and PDP’s Akingbaso Festus the winner of the Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency seat in the just concluded National Assembly elections.

Akingbaso scored 24,263 votes to defeat APC’s candidate, Hon Tajudeen Adefisoye, who polled 20,064 to come second.

Prince Jimi Odimayo defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon Gboluga Ikengboju of the PDP with 23,572 votes.