Armed men suspected to be bandits killed two people and abducted 20 passengers who were traveling for the presidential and National Assembly elections in Niger State.

A source hinted that the passengers were abducted at Tashar Amale in Rafi local government area when the bandits suddenly accosted them shooting randomly.

It was gathered that the bandits operated on the road for several hours and made some travellers turn back from the ever-busy road.

It was further gathered that a vehicle conveying the travellers including children was set ablaze by the bandits and abducted to an unknown destination.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane confirmed the incident but could not ascertain the actual number of people abducted by the bandits.

When contacted the police public relations officer Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached even as the commissioner of internal security, Emmanuel Umar could not be contacted.