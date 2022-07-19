As part of the efforts towards deepening his administration’s policy of Inclusiveness, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday, appointed 20 Liaison Officers for all the local government councils of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, Kunle Somorin.

He said the appointment of the Liaison Officers (LOs) was targeted at improving the Local Government’s administration, as well as bringing governance closer to the people at the grassroots levels.

A cursory appraisal of the appointment indicated that all the appointees, carefully selected, were real grassroot politicians whose past records clearly reflected in the polity of the state, as well as their respective community they represented.

Somorin in the statement however, further disclosed that the appointment took immediate effect.