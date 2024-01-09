The Super Eagles have announced that Terem Moffi will take the place of injured Victor Boniface in the team’s squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles spokesman, Babafemi Raji, said in a statement: “Victor Boniface is out and Terem Moffi takes his place pending approval of CAF and concurrence of his club.”

Boniface picked up a groin injury in training and has been ruled out of the 2023 AFCON finals.

The 23-year-old is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks.

The former Union St Gilloise striker will now fly back to Germany to begin treatment on the injury.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will now await the approval of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to register Moffi for the AFCON.

24-year-old Moffi was a shock omission from the Super Eagles final squad.

He has scored four goals in 12 appearances for the three-time African champions.