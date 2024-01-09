The Police Command in Anambra disclosed that it had rescued two kidnap victims and apprehended over 30 suspected criminals from December 1, 2023, up to the present.

Aderemi Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, made the disclosure during a conference held in Awka, the state capital, on Monday, detailing the yuletide operations carried out by the command.

Adeoye said that among those arrested, 12 were suspected of kidnapping, nine for alleged armed robbery, six for involvement in cultism, and three for suspected insurgency. During this period, the authorities recovered 11 vehicles, 12 firearms, and 40 rounds of ammunition from these suspects.

However, the CP noted the unfortunate loss of two police personnel from the Enugu command, who were attacked and killed by a gang of assailants at Uga Roundabout in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Adeoye said that the police team traced the culprits to their hideout in Ogboji forest, where two of the criminals were neutralized.

Additionally, one Emmanuel Orjiakor from Oba, a notorious armed robber and kidnapper, was apprehended after sustaining gunshot wounds during a confrontation with operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group.

Another arrest involved one Obinna Ekwunife, 27, captured on December 1 in connection with the abduction of Emmanuel Tobechukwu, who transferred N9 million to a POS operator as ransom.

“On December 2, Police Operatives apprehended Olobo Ibrahim, 47, a receiver of a robbed Lexus SUV at Kwata Junction, Awka.

“On December 5, operatives from the Rapid Response and Anti-Kidnap Squad, collaborating with Obosi vigilante group, arrested Samson Ubon, 31, and Efobi Ekene, 29, both from Obosi.

“Upon interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the kidnapping of Obioma Godswill from Delta.

“They revealed their modus operandi, luring victims using fake Facebook accounts with photos of attractive women, leading them to their hideout where they are detained until a ransom is paid for their release.

“The suspects are assisting authorities in apprehending other members of their gang,” he concluded. (NAN)