2023 AFCON: Super Eagles Hopeful Ahead Clash With Côte d’Ivoire’s Elephants

The Nigerian camp has put Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea behind them and is eagerly anticipating what they believe will be an “interesting encounter” with host nation Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations.

The table-topping Elephants, two-time continental champions, aim to secure their place in the Round of 16 early by defeating Nigeria at the newly-built Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe.

Meanwhile, three-time champions and podium regulars Nigeria, tied for second in Group A, are determined to claim all three points and strengthen their knockout round aspirations.

Defender William Ekong, who captained the team on Sunday, appealed to Nigerians for continued support as they chase a decisive victory against the hosts on their own turf.

He said, “We went all out to grab the three points against Equatorial Guinea, but it didn’t happen. We live to fight another day. From our side, we’re appealing to Nigerians everywhere to keep supporting and believing in the team. Our objective is to first reach the knockout rounds and then push strongly from there.”

Despite Nigeria’s dominance and numerous scoring opportunities against Equatorial Guinea, poor finishing resulted in a share of the spoils.

However, the arrival of Kelechi Iheanacho and

Terem Moffi provides Coach José Peseiro with additional options upfront, and the camp remains confident that the team that scored a qualifying-leading 22 goals can find their scoring touch on Thursday.

“We expect a tough game because the Ivorians are the hosts and currently top our group,” defender Kenneth Omeruo said on Monday. “But we have our aspirations as well and we believe in ourselves.”

Half the squad underwent gym sessions on Monday morning before an evening training session open to the media.

While Thursday’s encounter holds particular significance due to the teams’ current standings, their clashes have always been fiercely contested affairs, both on and off the field, since the draw was made.

Their first AFCON clash occurred in 1980, when a scoreless draw at the National Stadium, Surulere, marked Nigeria’s second game of the tournament (as it will on Thursday). The Eagles eventually reached the Final and lifted their first trophy.