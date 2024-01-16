Daniele De Rossi has assumed control at his beloved club, Roma, following the sudden dismissal of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday.

The former Italy midfielder, who spent the majority of his playing career at Roma, signed a deal “until 30 June 2024” with the Serie A club, stepping into the role shortly after Mourinho’s departure.

“I know no other way but dedication, daily sacrifices, and giving everything I have to face the challenges that await us from now until the end of the season,” said De Rossi in a statement on the club website. “The excitement of being able to sit on our bench is indescribable. Everyone knows what Roma means to me.”

Mourinho’s departure came in the wake of a series of disappointing results that left the capital club well behind in the Italian top flight this season. The Portuguese manager left Roma’s Trigoria training ground on Tuesday afternoon, expressing gratitude to supporters and acknowledging their chants of his name.

De Rossi is a cherished figure for Roma fans, recognized as a local success story who played in some of the club’s best teams over the last two decades, alongside fellow icon Francesco Totti.

The 40-year-old, who grew up in a beachside suburb of Rome, played for Roma for nearly two decades, securing two Italian Cups and the 2007 Italian Super Cup. He concluded his career at Boca Juniors in early 2020 after a brief stint in Argentina.

Despite having little coaching pedigree, with his only previous coaching role at SPAL lasting just four months last season, De Rossi faces a significant challenge. He was dismissed in February last year, coinciding with SPAL’s relegation to Serie C.

Mourinho, who has been linked with a role in Saudi Arabia, bid farewell to Roma after an emotional two-and-a-half years, during which he secured the Europa Conference League in 2022, ending a 14-year trophy drought.