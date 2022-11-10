Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Rivers State, former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Pastor Tonye Cole have said there is this need to chart a new course for the state.

The duo spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, the state capital, during the inauguration of the APC campaign council as well as the unveiling of the manifesto of the party’s governorship candidate.

Amaechi advised Cole not to inherit his own enemies if elected as governor, but look out for ways to change the state of affairs in the state.

The former minister said, “Don’t inherit my enemies. Look at how you can change Rivers State. We need to win this election. When we start (campaign) we should be ready for their abuse and when they abuse us, we abuse them back.”

On his part, the APC governorship candidate, who said he was not in the race to access power, stated that he will be governor of all Rivers people, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“You know I am not in this race for access to power. The office of the governor is for the people and not the personal property of one individual. I will serve as governor for all and not to APC, PDP, SDP, Accord, etc. Governance is not about taking over government properties in Old GRA and New GRA.

“This election provides opportunity for Rivers people to reset the system and chart a new way forward. We will bring back businesses that have fled this state in droves.

“We will build a state where all professionals will glad to practice in without the overbearing influence of demigods.

“All of us must join hands, irrespective of political affiliation, APC, PDP, SDP, Accord, LP, to move this great state forward.”