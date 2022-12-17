A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has said the recent judgements of the Court of Appeal, which upturned a judgement of the Federal High Court, disqualifying all candidates of the party in the 2023 elections, have thwarted plots to hoist handpicked leaders on the people of the State.

He said the judgements have also destroyed plot to deny the APC and other registered political parties in the State, of participation in the 2023 general elections.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Friday, said the judgements have reinvigorated the hope of Rivers people for a transparent polls that will result in the emergence of Tonye Cole and other credible candidates of the APC, who will work symbiotically to restore the dignity in public service and set the State on the path of progress.

He said: “The judgements have laid to rest all speculations and uncertainties about the party’s participation in the elections and reinvigorated the hope of Rivers people for a transparent polls that will result in the emergence of Pastor Tonye Cole and other credible candidates of the APC who will work symbiotically to restore the dignity in public service and set the state on the path of progress.

“With the judgement, the ploy to frustrate the participation of the APC and other political parties in the elections and foist handpicked and unprepared persons into power to further plunge the state into stack multi-sectoral retrogression through reckless engagements in fanfare of squander mania has fallen like pack of cards.

“In acts of reckless haste, Governor Nyesom Wike had severally boasted that neither APC or any other political party will participate in the 2023 general elections except the candidates of his faction of the PDP.

“Now that the appeal court has returned the APC and other of the political parties back on the ballot, one need not have a second thought that the power is definitely set to return to the people through the ballots.

“Those who had celebrated over Justice Emmanuel Obile’s strange judgements against the APC to the effect that the PDP will have an easy ride to power as they did in 2019 will now bury their faces in shame and bid the Brick House goodbye come 2023.”