A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, Thursday, said the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the antidotes to the myriads of problems bedevilling Nigeria, calling on Nigerians to vote massively for the former vice president in the 2023 presidential election.

Imansuagbon in a statement in Benin City, the State capital, also urged Nigerians to believe in the presidency of Atiku just as he cautioned Nigerians against repeating mistakes of 2015 where, according to him, the current ruling party used lies, outright falsehood and propaganda to attain power.

The popular educationist and former governorship aspirant implored Nigerians to see in Atiku a unifier, a job creator and a man ready to take the country to greater heights and the passion in changing the narrative for the better.

He said, “I have known Atiku for a long time. The man is clean and passionate about Nigeria. He is also a true democrat. He does not talk much. He is a brain. He is decisive and loves the country. He is the kind of person the country needs now.

“A man who can build a university is not a small person. Does the APC candidate have a university? He is just there collecting tax in Lagos State. I run a group of schools in Abuja. My students in Pacesetters are everywhere making waves in their chosen career. That is true riches. It is not when you collect taxes from people you say you are rich.

“The Presidency of Nigeria is for a pan-Nigerian and a patriot like Atiku and not for ‘Emilokan’. Atiku has been in business. From Customs to business, from there to Vice President and back to business. He knows the country in and out.”

On zoning of the Presidency, “it is the turn of the North in the sense that since 1999 to date, the South has had the Presidency more than the North. Yar’Adua did just two and half years. Add that to Buhari’s eight years is 10 and half years. But Obasanjo did eight years and Jonathan almost six years equal 14 years.

“So, let the North complete their turn. Even if it is the turn of the South, definitely, the South-West has no business contesting. It should have been either the South-East or the South-South.

“Therefore, it is wrong for someone to say ‘Emilokan’. Why would someone even say it is his turn? Turn to do what? Sincerely speaking, if it is 10 or 20 years ago, well and fine if that should be the argument. So equity and justice demand that the North should complete their turn.”

On the 2023 presidential election, he stated: “This election is not about Tinubu. It is not about Atiku nor is it about Obi. It is an election for Nigerians. Who will carry the day is Atiku Abubakar, Atiku is prepared.”