The presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and others, have been invited to speak at the 2022 International Youth Day Celebrations of the Leaders of Today Global Youth Forum.

The event, which will also witness a Voter Awareness Walk, will take place on August 12, 2022 at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Center in Kado Distric of Abuja.

Founder and national president of the group, Amb. Arthur Ugochukwu, in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP said the summit will afford participants a rare opportunity to interact with the presidential candidates ahead of Nigeria’s general elections next year.

He added that the objective of the conference will be to explore critical issues in the agitation for more inclusive youth policies vis-a-vis youth inclusiveness in both decision and policy making and also create the structure and system for youths to participate and thrive regardless of the sector they choose to play in politics, in governance, in technology and creativity.

The statement reads, “Leaders of Today Global Youth Forum have concluded plans to host the 2022 International Youth Day Celebrations and its Maiden edition of Nigerian Youth Summit for Leadership Development, Peace and National Unity.

“The summit which will also witness a Voter Awareness Walk in the early hours of the day will take place on August 12th 2022 in Abuja the federal capital territory at Nigerian Air force (NAF) Conference Kado, Abuja. By 11:00am prompt.

“Leaders of Today Global Youth Forum realizing that Nigeria needs her youths, not just only to be supported and developed but also to understand the dimension of political developments, understand national issues and consciously position themselves as co-builders in the socio-economic growth of the country in preparation for leadership succession hence the reason for urgent national call to the youths.

“When the country is threatened by forces of anarchy that is bent on misdirecting the strength of the youths to ferment crisis, it is imperative to counter the current narratives of fear of disintegration and doom with a message of hope, unity and solidarity. The summit will discuss diverse and urgent issues confronting the youth and suggesting lasting solutions to them.

“The summit is a high powered caliber of physical meeting with an interface for virtual participation with the theme: Youth Leadership Development for Peace and National Unity (TomorrowIsNow) the conference is expected to host over 1000 delegates from across the Nation including the FCT, these are selected to reflect gender disparities, diverse educational levels and professions.

“Over 100,000 youths are also expected to hook up and participate in the Conference for more inclusiveness virtually. Guest Speakers at the event include Dr. Mrs. Ijeoma Nwafor (Country Representative to Hague Institute for Innovation of Law) Dr. Peter Afunanya Fsi ( PRO Department of State Security Services. DSS) Inspector General of Police, among many others.

“While Keynote Speakers are: Senator Obinna Joseph Ogba , Senate Committee Chairman on Youths and Sports Development, H.E Bola Tinubu, H.E. Alh. Atiku Abubakar, H.E. Mr. Peter Obi, H.E. Alh. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and others.”