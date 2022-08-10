Former governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu Muazu is optimistic that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar will win Rivers State in the general elections come February next year.

He said Rivers State and the entire South South is a historical PDP enclave and therefore the stakeholders are working hard to ensure a repeat of previous successes in the presidential and all other elective positions.

Babangida spoke in Abuja during the inauguration of the central planning committee of the PDP Ward 2 Ward 2022 National Conference billed to take place early next month.

He said there is no cause for alarm over the political uproar involving the presidential candidate Atiku and the state governor, Nyesom Wike, but that the party is too rooted in Rivers to lose.

Chairman of the media and publicity of the central planning committee, Dr Golu Timothy, quoted Babangida, who is the national patron of the PDP Ward 2 Ward organisation, enjoining party faithfuls not to entertain any fear or anxiety about what is happening, but be optimistic of victory at the general elections.

He added that the party is very much interested in reconciliation, “but productive reconciliation that brings results. We must go for a reconciliation that is realistic and practical”.

He said this time around, a lot of diligence will be put in place to avoid previous situations where some leaders across the states collected monies in 2019 but misused it or did not utilise it for what it was meant for.

“I appreciate the W2W for the work you are doing. You are so far the grassroot pillar and support group of the party and we are very proud of you. The goal of this campaign is for Atiku to win the election come February next year. We want Atiku to win, but we have a lot to do to ensure that. Do not be conscious of money than what is needed to be done. This nation needs Atiku. Go to your polling units and deliver the message of hope. We should not stay here in Abuja and be blowing grammar.

“Don’t be bothered by the few irritants here and there. Don’t be distracted but remain focus.

relevant today because of the positions they are occupying but once they leave, that’s all”.

He charged the central committee and subcommittees to be more creative in fashioning out more ways by which the grassroots can be penetrated with the needed information.

Earlier, in a remark, national coordinator of the W2W, Hon Ada Fredrick appreciated Dr Babangida for always giving his time to providing the group with leadership and good guidance, and assure him that this time around, alot of initiative and determination has been added considering the new zeal of both the old and new members.

She said the proposed national conference coming up first week of September in Abuja, “is to prepare ourselves for more grassroot mobilisation across all the units of the 36 states of the federation and FCT. We will be filling the gaps as the largest grassroot campaign organisation within the PDP.”

The topic of the conference which will attract key political figures within the party including the Presidential candidate himself is, Walk And Talk Atiku.