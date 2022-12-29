The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has frowned at the decision of the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to challenge the victory of Ideato South House of Assembly candidate, Chris Ogbu, at the Supreme Court.

Ugochinyere, who is the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), in a statement on Thursday described the move as provocative with consequences.

He described Ayu as a wicked man who’s trying to get petty revenge at Ogbu for challenging his continued illegal stay in office.

While claiming that Ayu was fond of plotting against party’s candidates opposing him, to lose the forthcoming elections, Ugochinyere vowed that Ayu will not be PDP national chairman before 2023 general elections for the petty attempt he made against Ogbu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads, “Ayu is a political traitor whose continue stay in office as PDP national chairman is wasteful. Ogbu did nothing to him, he’s the valid winner and candidate of Imo House of Assembly Ideato South Constituency, who dragged Ayu to Court for abuse of office and corruption and now Ayu has joined suit challenging his election and seeking Ogbu should be removed.

“It’s actually shocking that a man whose house is on fire, rather than looking for ways to douse the fire, is busy escalating it. It’s not his first time doing this, he’s fond of plotting against party’s candidates opposing him to lose the forthcoming election. You will recall that two months ago, Ayu openly bragged that he has the power to stop the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, from realising his senatorial ambition on the platform of the party. Ortom offence was simply and rightly calling for Ayu’s resignation as the party’s chairman as the only panacea to restore peace to the main opposition party. This abuse of power by Ayu must be stopped and I vow that he will not be PDP national chairman before 2023 general elections, he must resign or be sacked.”