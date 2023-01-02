A former governorship aspirant in Osun State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has implored stakeholders in Nigeria to ensure that the coming general election is free, fair and devoid of bloodshed.

Babayemi in his New Year message as issued by his Media Office and made available to journalists in Osogbo stated that through the ballot, people’s choices must be respected without any form of coercion.

“2023, no doubt, is a critical year in the life of Nigeria as a nation and its people because of the general elections scheduled for next month. Already, there’s palpable anxiety in the air. At all levels, Nigerians must be allowed to freely choose who they want,” he cautioned.

Babayemi further warned politicians and related stakeholders to avoid heating up the polity through inflammatory statements and activities that could cause mayhem.

“A credible and transparent election will go a long way in solving the riddle of violence and other associated negativities which normally cast a dart at our electoral process. In this, INEC and the various security agencies have big roles to play,” he noted

According to him, all political parties involved in the ongoing electioneering campaigns have major roles to play in ensuring that the elections were held without killings and destruction of property.

“Honestly, one feels that as a people, we are supposed to have outgrown retrogressive things that have seemingly become the hallmarks of the electoral process. As obtained in the developed world, we can equally elect our leaders peacefully without resorting to violence”

ADVERTISEMENT

Babayemi enjoined the people of the country to continue to keep hope alive to make Nigeria better, adding that with collective resolve, challenges facing the nation would be surmountable.