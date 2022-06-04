As the debate about who will emerge President Muhammadu Buhari’s preferred choice to run for the office of the President under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rages, it has continued to elicit reactions from politicians, activists, and other well-meaning Nigerians.

The latest is from Dr. Suleiman Musa, a renowned political sociologist based in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The university don in a statement said President Buhari reserves the right to name his preferred candidate for his party.

He said, ”While I do not wish to interfere with such an inalienable right, I wish to remind him to be wary of the set of politicians who were celebrating while he was sick and hospitalized in London.

”Some highly placed politicians in Nigeria did not believe that President Buhari will be alive today. They were already celebrating while Nigerians were praying for his quick recovery.

”Others were even positioning to be nominated as vice president in case of any eventuality. Mr. President should not allow such politicians with a history of betrayal on their shoulders to succeed him.”

Dr. Musa assured Nigerians that the impending announcement by the President should not be misconstrued as any form of imposition, adding that ”rather he is merely announcing his preference to allow the party go through the usual consensus and face the elections like other candidates from opposition parties.”

He maintained: ”The process of electoral competition which is the beauty of democracy will not be tampered with or undermined.

”Nigerians should expect that when the primaries are over, campaigns will go on normally to sell and expose the qualities and capabilities of the individual to the entire nation and the international community.”