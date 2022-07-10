Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has tasked commissioners, heads of ministries, departments and agencies to begin compilation of relevant information required to document as successes, covering from 2015, when his administration started.

He stated that he was determined to do a proper handover to his successor despite the fact that his predecessor did not do a proper handover to him.

Wike spoke yesterday shortly after swearing-in five new commissioners at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt.

The commissioners are Hon. Deinma Iyalla, assigned to the Ministry of Special Projects; Prof Prince Chinedu Mmom to the Ministry of Education and Hon. Boma Iyaye to the Ministry Local Government Affairs.

Others are Hon. Christopher Green as Commissioner for Sports and Burabe Anea-Bari Donald posted to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

The governor informed that his administration was in its last lap and there was need for the different ministries to begin compiling records of their activities in lieu of handing over day.

He said, “Everybody should as a matter of fact put the records of their various ministries together. You won’t wait till May 29, 2023.

“You have to start now since this administration started in 2015.

State what we have done, and by the grace of God, when the new person (governor) comes, he will have a handover note and it will not be like me who didn’t get a handover note.

“Everything we have done, all the records. What we have bought from ministry to ministry, you have to start compiling them. I don’t want to hear a situation where you will say there is no time, there is plenty of time. You don’t need to wait till the last day. That is why things are difficult for some people.”

Wike told the newly sworn-in commissioners that his administration was in its finishing stage and so much was required of them to ensure a good ending.