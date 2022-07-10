The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Mr Peter Obi, has felicitated with all the Muslim faithful in Nigeria on the celebration of Eid el Kabir, urging Nigerians to sustain hope in the nation.

In a message made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday by his media aide, Mr Valentine Obienyem, the former Anambra State governor said the Eid el Kabir celebrations reminded Muslims, and indeed Nigerians, of the need to sincerely love one another and pursue lasting peace and unity among them.

He encouraged them to continue to preach peace and unity in the country, as a critical requirement for national growth and development.

Obi said the season also afforded Muslims the opportunity to pray in a special way for the country which he said, is passing through very severe challenges.

The LP presidential hopeful said the nation needs divine intervention to be able to overcome the challenges facing it.

“We are at a very dark moment in our nation’s history, where it seems that every noble ideal that makes us a nation is collapsing before our eyes.

“Insecurity in the country has become unbearable, while our economy continues to struggle under the weight of bad governance and financial mismanagement of our leaders. With prayers and hard work, we shall overcome,” Obi stated.