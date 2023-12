Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been crowned African women’s national team of the year at the 2023 CAF Awards holding in Morocco on Monday night.

The feat followed their impressive performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The nine-time African champions crashed out of the Women’s World Cup in the round of 16 after a gallant display, holding the Lionesses of England to a barren draw after 120 minutes before losing out 4-2 on penalty kicks.

Details Later…