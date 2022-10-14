As part of preparations for the 2023 headcount, the leadership of the National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday visited an indigenous technology firm, RLG Adulawo, in Ilesa, Osun State.

The inspection of the factory was to enable the commission as its local content especially in technology for adoption in the conduct of the census.

The visit was also part of efforts of the commission to ensure that next year’s census is conducted, in line with the presidential directive on local content as well as global best practices, especially in the area of technology.

The team toured the various sections of the RLG Adulawo Technology City, Ilesa factory, including the assembly lines, testing centres and workshops sections, where ICT gadgets are produced. The city also boasts of a training institute which uniquely produces the needed skills required to service the ICT devices sector. The team witnessed live assembly of Set Top Boxes (decoders) for one of the major cable TV providers for the country as well as the factory efforts in local assembly for Nigerian made electric meters.

RLG managing director, Mr Tosin Ilesanmi, who showcased the 5,000 devices, daily assembly capacity of the factory assured the visiting Team of RLG readiness, capacity and track record to deliver world class devices required to power the coming 2023 census.

Addressing journalists after the inspection, which had in attendance the federal commissioners of the NPC, Hon. Darlington Okereke, Dr. Clifford Zirra and Senator Mudashiru Husain, the director-general of the agency, Mr Tellson Ojegun and other top echelon of the agency in attendance.

Zirra told newsmen that the facility tour was to ensure that the agency contracts the best hands to do the job.

He added that the commission will ensure the partnership with competent Nigerian companies like RLG to encourage local content, towards making the forthcoming National Census hitch free, and acceptable to all Nigerians.

Other members of the team expressed satisfaction with the factory’s readiness for the project.

Earlier, the chairman of RLG Adulawo Technology City, Ilesa, Alhaji Rasaq Animashaun, said the company was open to partnerships and alliances with governments and relevant stakeholders in ensuring that Nigerians enjoy more quality technology produced locally.