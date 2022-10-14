Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has asserted that previous censuses conducted in Nigeria have been wrongly politicised.

Speaking while declaring open the state stakeholders’ summit ahead of the 2023 population and housing census, Masari reaffirmed that all the censuses conducted from 1963 to date including during the military region were conducted devoid of politics of tribal, religion and regional dimensions.

Stressing further that most of the figures assembled in the past were falsified by leaders, consequently affecting the national planning of the country.

He, therefore, expressed hopes that with the aid of technology adopted in the 2023 population census, Nigeria would for the first time get the actual head count of its people for adequate planning.

The governor then urged the traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders to cooperate with the census officials to have a successful exercise in the state.