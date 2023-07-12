2023 Census Preparation At 80% – NPC  

The commissioner representing Cross River State at the National Population Commission (NPC) Navy Capt Charles Ogwa (rtd) has assured Nigerians of the commission’s readiness to complete the postponed head and household count.

The commissioner stated that preparation for the exercise had reached 80 percent.

Ogwa disclosed this to journalists yesterday during an engagement with the press in Calabar, the state capital.

He said the major activities including trainings and Enumeration Area Demarcation, (EAD) had already been completed with the online training ongoing in anticipation of a new date.

He stressed that arrangements were still on top gear by the commission for the conduct of the census stressing that the commission was waiting for a new date to be approved by President Bola Tinubu.

In a meeting with the president on July 6, the chairman of NPC, Mr Nasir Kwarra had intimated the president on the level of preparedness of the commission and the assistance required.