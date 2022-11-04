The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has sacked the candidates of Labour Party (LP) in Port Harcourt Federal Constituencies 1 and 2 as well as Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had gone to Court to challenge the House of Representatives’ primary elections conducted by the LP in the three federal constituencies.

The presiding judge, Hon. Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam, in his ruling stated that the three candidates did not emerge through legally organized processes.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) in the state, has described the ruling of the Federal High Court as ‘unclear and bias’.

LP Chairman in the state, Hon. Dienye Pepple, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said said those affected are candidates that have already been substituted.

The statement reads in part: “It is crystal clear that the PDP wants to contest the elections alone as they have taken virtually all other political Parties to court in a bid to disqualify all.

“For us in Labour Party, the judgment does not represent the true reality of things as the affected Candidates has already been substituted, hence the Party is already preparing to appeal the matter for the affected constituencies as we are still hopeful that justice would prevail.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has no Locus on this matter and their efforts to discourage our people to go to the poll and vote for our credible candidates would be defeated with God on our side.

“We encourage you to remain resolute in our collective commitment to take back Rivers State and our Country by voting massively for Labour Party come 2023.”