Dana Air will resume commercial flight operations on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), cleared the airline.

Recall that NCAA had on July 20th, 2022, suspended Dana Air operation over

its inability to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

However, in a press statement on Friday by the head of Communications, Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, he said the airline’s accountable manager/ chief operating officer, Ememobong Ettete, said the NCAA have successfully concluded its audit on the airline and has given the airline go ahead to start operation.

According to him, despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment, the airline was fully ready to provide reliable and safe flying for her customers.

The statement reads, “The audit for us was a re-engineering and restructuring process and having successfully concluded the audit and an extensive one at that for the second time.

Also, with a new management team fully in charge, we are now well positioned despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment, and concentrating fully on strengthening our operations efficiently for sustainable growth while still offering safe, reliable and exciting flying experience to our loyal guests.”

He continued, ”As a proudly Nigerian brand with Nigerians at the helm of affairs and with over 14 years service to the Nigerian flying public, we remain eternally grateful to our customers, travel partners, clients and vendors for keeping faith with us while the audit lasted and we would never take your loyalty and support for granted as it means a lot to us.”

“We wish to also express our profound gratitude to the NCAA for the painstaking Audit process and the professionalism exhibited by the team of inspectors and also the management personnel who stayed sometimes beyond their official closing times to see that we do what is needed to be done properly and in good time during the course of the Audit process.”

This audit has repositioned us as a vibrant and resilient brand and it’s turned out really good for us and for the industry at large. This is also highly recommended for all domestic airlines for the good of the industry.

“For customers with unused tickets, and as a little token for our short absence from the market, we have extended their validity for one year, a transfer option is also available to them and we shall be offering competitive fares as always, and gifting free tickets onboard our flights for the next 30 days from November 9th.

Also speaking on the resumption, the airlines head of Communication, Kingsley Ezenwa, said, We wish to sincerely and once again tender our unreserved apologies to all our customers, vendors, travel partners, corporate clients for the abrupt suspension of our flights.

“We totally regret the inconveniences caused and we wish to reassure them that Dana Air remains strong and will never take their patronage, relationship and loyalty for granted.”