Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group of Nigerians in diaspora, on the aegis of Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, even as it vowed to raise fund in support of the project.

The Nigerians in Diaspora also said Atiku Abubakar’s presidency raised their hope of voting in future elections.

In a statement released Monday in Abuja, signed by its Director-General, T A Sule and Vice President, Prince Anozie Ugenyi, acknowledged that Atiku Abubakar has historically remained the one political leader whose every action and utterance, has reflected an understanding of Nigeria’s deep rooted challenges.

According to the Diaspora group, it is also worthy of note that Atiku Abubakar consistently demonstrated the most interest in what happens to Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“It is to this end that we have decided to mobilize our relatives back home to get their PVCs and go out in their numbers to exercise their franchise in order to guarantee a safer, more united and prosperous country.

“We also hereby declare to raise requisite funds to support this project as we all look forward to one day returning to a safer, more united and prosperous country.

“It is an exciting certainty that we who live in other countries share Atiku’s vision of an all-inclusive plan for us. We know that with leadership such as he will offer, the institutions responsible for the same will to ensure our voting rights as early as 2027. We know that where there is a will, a way becomes inevitable.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our numbers are legion and we are curating the same to ensure everyone of us matches their desires with actions to the realization of a Nigeria of our dreams.”

While describing Atiku Abubakar as a a unifier and bridge-builder, the group expressed excitement over the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, respectively, saying “their ticket has upped the prospects of getting Nigerians in the Diaspora to start voting in National elections as early as 2027.

“We extend our warm felicitations to all the presidential candidates and their running mates on their emergence to fly the flag of their various political parties in the 2023 presidential election.

“We affirm that Atiku and the choice of Okowa as the Vice Presidential candidate goes to demonstrate the ability of the duo to immediately set to work in unifying the various cracks in the Nigerian polity, the reframing of the security architecture to stem the nightmarish bloodletting has been witnessed in all the zones of the country, rejig the political structure and devolve more power and resources to the states and local governments; lead a charge in the revolutionary development of education in Nigeria, and propel the country into an economic upward trajectory as was the case between 1999 and 2007.

“We are particularly excited about The Atiku/Okowa ticket as we see the two gentlemen to have consistently shown commitment to a unified and prosperous Nigeria where every citizen, regardless of their creed they, tribe or tongue nor their social status is discriminated against.”