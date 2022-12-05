President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday in Sokoto, charged Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and provide enabling environment for democracy to thrive.

Similarly, the Army is to go after terrorists and seccessionists until they are conquered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President gave the charged in Sokoto at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference holding at the International Conference Centre, Kasarawa, Sokoto.

He warned the military personnel to remain apolitical saying their duties is to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Buhari, who said his administration would provide equipment and support for the Nigerian Army to carry out their constitutional duties in defending territorial integrity of the country, stressed that the military should take the onslaught to the enemies until they are conquered.

He said, “as 2023 elections draw closer, I would like you to be apolitical just like you did in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, same should also reflect in the 2023 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I urge you to improve on human rights in line with global best practices to enable you win the mind of the people.

“The successes you have made so far, have restored hope and enduring peace in North-East, North-West, North-Central, South-East, South-West and South-South Nigeria. I enjoin you to sustain the tempo so as not to give chance to the enemies to thrive.”

The President who said the theme of this year’s conference, “Building A Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment”, was timely and apt, implored the participants to analyse and review the lessons learnt at the conference.

In his remark, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, thanked the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for restoring peace to the state and North-West entirely.

Tambuwal maintained that the state government would continue to support and provide logistics for the Nigerian Army’s short and long term operations.

He also thanked the Nigerian Army for its corporate social responsibilities in providing healthcare service delivery to the people of the state.

In his welcome address, the Chief Of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, said the conference is annually and always at the end of the year to enable them review the activities of the year and enable them to restrategise for optimum performance in the coming year.

He noted that the Nigerian Army in collaboration with other security agencies has contained the activities of terrorists leading to the massive surrendering of many of them.

He further disclosed that the Nigerian Army under him has given priority to the welfare of soldiers and officers, saying the Army has also strengthened civil-military relations.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of Nigerian Army Recognition Awards to six eminent Nigerians. The award recipients were Abdulsamad Isyaka Rabiu, Aliko Dangote, Dr Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), and Col Hameed Ali (rtd).