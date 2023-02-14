Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned politicians against unguarded utterances that are capable of heating up the polity before and after the exercise.

The DSS stated this in the wake of allegations of coup plotting made by a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Tuesday night, said: “Political parties and their media managers are advised to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements prior to and after the general elections.

“This is to avoid heating up the polity and evoking tendencies that could lead to violent reactions as well as undermine peace and order.”

On the Fani-Kayode invitation and interaction with the DSS on Monday, Afunanya said: “the DSS wishes to inform the public that it invited Femi Fani-Kayode to its national headquarters, Abuja on 13th February, 2023.

“The invitation was in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to national security.

“Fani-Kayode faced a PANEL which interviewed him on the subject matter. Afterwards, the Service granted him administrative bail and directed that he makes routine returns to the office with effect from Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 till otherwise. The investigation, however, continues.”