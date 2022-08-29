Former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday evening received the party’s vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, at his Abuja residence.

Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, is the running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming 2023 General Election.

A terse statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Kogi State governor, Onogwu Muhammed, said his principal and his guest had a “brief closed-door meeting”.

According to the CPS, the meeting “centered on various plans and strategies for winning the forthcoming presidential election for the ruling party.”