The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said it is currently studying cases of Police conduct arising from just-concluded the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission’s staff monitors, who were deployed to the 36 States of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have since turned in their reports.

He said the commission was also expecting reports from the management of the Nigeria Police Force on proven cases of misconduct for the Commission’s consideration.

Meanwhile, the commission has also demanded improved performance from Police officers on election duties during this Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 11, 2023.

The Commission called on Police officers on election duties to restrict themselves to ensuring that voters are allowed to discharge their civic responsibility and that their votes are protected.

PSC demanded that the Police in collaboration with sister security agencies must ensure the votes of Nigerians in this Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections count.

The PSC also warned that the Police must not encourage the subversion of the people’s will at the polling and collating units and must not show any sign of partisanship whatsoever.

Ani further stated that acting chairman of the PSC, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, has promised that better and improved performance from Police will attract reward from the Commission and called on Police officers on election duty this Saturday to go all out and make the nation proud.

Justice Ogunbiyi said the 2023 elections hold great promise for united and prosperous nation.