The wife of Osun State governor, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, has felicitated with her husband, Governor Ademola Adeleke, on the occasion of his 100 days in office.

Erelu Ngozi Adeleke in a statement by her media aide, Nwaru Caroline Oluchi, noted that Osun State has witnessed progress in every facet of the State within the short period of Governor Adeleke’s administration.

She congratulated the good people of Osun State for voting massively for her husband in the July 16, 2022 governorship election, which has now translated into the uncommon transformations going on in the State.

She commended Governor Adeleke for not betraying the trust reposed in him by the people as he has already hit the ground running with numerous projects and programmes aimed at bettering the lives of the citizens of the State.

Erelu Ngozi also lauded Governor Adeleke for giving special priority to women and children in his policies and programmes.

In her goodwill message, the Osun State First Lady thanked the State’s deputy governor and the governor’s aides for the feat recorded in the last 100 days.