Ahead of the 2023 elections, the inspector-general of Police, IGP Alkali Baba, has said the Police owe Nigerians their allegiance and not politicians and will perform it duties as directed by the extant laws, rules and regulations.

The IGP also said Police officers will perform their duties in line with standard norms and practices among which are fundamental human rights in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and in line with other international laws and code of conduct for law enforcement officers to enhance peaceful, free and fair election.

The IGP, who stated this in Abuja on Friday at the 7th Annual Conference on Financial Crime, Cross-border Crime and Electoral Fraud, organised by Open Africa Foundation, also stated that his commitment is towards the neutrality of the Nigerian Police Force during the elections.

Represented by the Commissioner of Police in charge of election planning and monitoring, CP Basil Idegwu, the IGP said Nigerian Police Force was working out modalities to ensure enforcement of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and the criminal codes as well as electoral laws, traffic control and crowd management at venues of political party’s conventions and conferences, campaigns, rallies and other activities relating to the elections.

He encouraged Nigerians to get ready to exercise their constitutional right during the elections without fear or favour while remaining law-abiding, stressing that any form of lawlessness or acts capable of undermining the peaceful conduct of the election exercise will not be accepted and will be resisted.

Also speaking, the chairman, Open Africa Foundation, Tunji Aworinde, said the current dynamics at which crimes are changing and the attendant increasing threats to security was worrisome and require quality police managers that have the requisite professional knowledge, experience, and competency to effectively provide leadership directed at managing such internal security realities especially as the elections are around the corner.

Aworinde, while commending the IGP for his uncommon doggedness towards tackling the insecurity challenges bedeviling the nation, called for a more strong and sustainable synergy between the Nigerian Police and other security agencies where intelligence can be shared for the common goal of protecting Nigeria and Nigerians, before, during and after the elections.