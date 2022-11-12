Amid increasing cases of election related violence across the nation ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Security Agency (NSA) and Inspector General of Police have vowed to deal decisively with politicians, political thugs and other criminal elements planning to scuttle the polls.

The NSA Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba disclosed this during an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held yesterday in Abuja to discuss the disturbing trend of electoral violence.

Monguno noted that the security agencies had been given clear-cut instructions to preempt and deal with any situation in which any rogue organisation or institution decides to embark on what it considers to be a fundamentally criminal enterprise or under.

Also, the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, assured prospective voters whose Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) got burnt in the attack on its local government area offices in Abeokuta South in Ogun State that they would not be disenfranchised.

Describing the incidence as a bad signal, Monguno said the trend was something that should not continue.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had also given his directive through him to all the operational intelligence and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the 2023 elections are held in an atmosphere devoid of any rancour.

“This is something that’s going to result in a lot of complications. We’re all aware of the fact that the President as far as he’s concerned, is committed to upholding and safeguarding democracy. This is what the people want.

“The president is extremely pleased with the outcome of the results of the elections in a number of states the Ekiti and Anambra states and he wants a repeat of such performance. A manifestation of the people’s will triumphing over any obstacle that might dismantle the democracy we’re trying to protect.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba lamented that the election is being threatened by events that is unfolding since the day electoral campaigns unfolded. On the arrest of perpetrators, he said there are arrests and investigations had been conducted. He also called for quick dispensation of justice so that it will serve as deterrent to others.

INEC chairman Yakubu disclosed that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ogun State had been directed to compile the Voter Identification Numbers (VINs) of all the 65,699 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) lost in the attack from the database and submit the record for immediate reprint.