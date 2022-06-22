The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has asked the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to concentrate on the “huge and impossible task of marketing” the liability it has imposed on itself as governorship candidate which has been rejected by the people even before the ballot.

Publicity secretary of APC Dan-Morgan Ihomun who made this in a statement urged the people of the state to disregard concocted stories from the PDP and consider their propaganda as the last kick of a dying horse.

Recall that Governor Samuel Ortom, at a reception after a thanksgiving service at Saint John’s Cathedral in Gboko to honour of all PDP flag bearers in the state, said APC’s

Revd Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia is not qualified to be a candidate in the 2023 general election.

According to him, the PDP has obtained a true certified copy of APC membership register from Vandeikya where Fr Alia comes from, in which his name was not reflected on it.

But in a swift reaction, the APC spokesperson, Ihomun, said PDP and its members have resorted to fake news and fabricated stories to misinform the public and instill doubts on the status of the APC candidate, describing it as mischief.

Ihomun said, “We like to state that for the avoidance of doubt, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia remains the winner of the APC governorship primaries in Benue state and the authentic candidate and standard-bearer of our party.

“We commend our teeming members and supporters across the state for being resolute, unshakable and steadfast for our candidate Rev. Fr. Alia as a prelude to reclaiming the lost glory of our dear state we want to assure you that the Benue APC and it’s governorship candidate stand on very solid grounds in the pursuit of these objectives.”