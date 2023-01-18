Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through the office of the Special Assistant on Youths Matters to the FCT minister and the FCT Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have commenced sensitisation of residents of the territory on the need for them to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) before INEC deadline.

The FCT permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola who flagged off the PVC collection sensitisation in the FCT yesterday, advised residents of the territory to ensure that they collected their PVC and come out en-masse to vote for their choice candidates during the elections.

The secretary of the FCT area councils service secretariat, Alhaji Ibrahim Dantsoho, who represented the FCT permanent secretary, also urged the residents to collect their PVCs for them to have a collective voice during and after the elections.

The special assistant to the minister on Youths Matters, Commandant Isaac David, while speaking during the flag-off of the sensitisation, said that the reason for the sensitisation was to ensure that no resident of the territory, especially those at the grassroots is left out in the PVC collection before the deadline.



“This year’s election, the youths in the FCT want to take the lead in the voting process. We also want to hold our leaders accountable because we can not afford to leave the elections for politicians again. We need to checkmate them and guide them also. Our PVC is very important to us, so we need to sensitise our people at the grassroots level and rural communities on the importance of the PVC,” he said.

David further acknowledged that some people at the grassroots have decided not to collect their PVC because they believe that even if they vote, their votes will not count and that they need to make them understand the importance of collecting the PVC.

“Your PVC is the only way you can hold your leaders accountable, but without the PVC, you do not have the powers to call any leader to account. All thanks to the minister of FCT who approved this sensitisation to be carried across the wards in the six area councils of the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to spend two days in each area council to ensure that the message gets to the grassroots of the six area councils. We believe that if the sensitisation gets to the grassroots, the votes from the FCT will be more than in previous elections,” he said.