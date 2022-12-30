Rivers State governor and leader of the G-5 governors within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said the group has not taken any decision on the presidential candidate to support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is as he described as fake news circulating on social media projecting they he had an interview with the African Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), where he declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Wike spoke on Friday at Eneka Community in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State, while flagging off the construction of the Eneka-Igbo-Etche Road project.

The governor said: “Sometimes, maybe, I may mix depending on how things move on. I traveled overseas on the night of December 25, having worked so hard. Have I not worked so hard?

“I traveled with my friends; some of them went to see their families and I came with my family. I didn’t know that we are still important; that we were just going to unwind was a problem for some people.

“Some people said they have moved on and they don’t bother about G-5 but why are you bothered about where we went to and where we do not go to?

“We went to a club, you are worried, we go and swim, you are worried. Yet, you tell Nigerians you are not bothered. They said I had a conversation with BBC. Where is the picture; where is the video?

“You know these days we don’t have journalists again, we have pressmen. You can see people not being able to give us correct information.

“You see media houses that are now running election, you see television houses that are now standing for election. Wike had interview with BBC. Wike said we had a deal with so so and so so. Meanwhile, no video, no voice.

“Some of you waste your time to listen to some of these things. Don’t you know that when I want to do something I do it? Do you need to speculate, you don’t need to speculate.

“They said there is trouble but there is no trouble. What we had is the introduction of the trouble that will come. So, please, my dear people, don’t bother yourself.

“They said I held meeting with so so and so. What is their problem if I hold meeting with anyone? Has Atiku not be holding meeting with APC governors? Ask him. As he is in Dubai, don’t we know what he is doing there?

“So, why are you bothered about us, the G-5 that you said you can win without us? Leave us alone. Leave me alone, leave Seyi Makinde alone, leave Ortom alone, leave Ikpeazu alone, leave Ugwuanyi alone. Focus on your problems.

“So, my dear people, I just want to tell you; whatever decision I will take, I will let you know. I cannot take any decision without taking advice from you.

“So, please, allow these newspapers who are standing to run for election; all of us we know the parties they are supporting, we know the candidates they are supporting. They cannot come out and tell Nigerians a simple truth. They have been telling lies upon lies upon lies.”