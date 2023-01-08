After going round more than 100 wards in 10 local government areas of Gombe State, the APC campaign rallies have culminated in a grand road show in Gombe metropolis.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s campaign train took off at APC Square along Bauchi Road and pulled through a mammoth crowd of supporters and well-wishers in their thousands who cheerfully hailed and expressed their unflinching support to the governor and other APC candidates.

The Inuwa campaign team went through Jekadafari, Sabon Layi, Union Bank Round About; Main Market, Idi to Gombe Emir’s Palace through Shehu Abubakar Road traversing 8 of the 11 wards of Gombe LGA.

Governor Inuwa made a stopover in Bolari East Ward along Biu Road to commission Gombe local APC secretariat.

Gombe Emir’s Palace was the last bus stop for the governor and members of his campaign team where they paid homage to the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, and sought his royal support and prayers for the success of the movement.

While receiving the governor, the emir of Gombe who is the chairman Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs said he is always happy to identify with the governor because of the positive development he brought to the state.

He described the visit as a home- coming, saying the Governor needs not campaign at the palace because he also belongs there.

The royal father testified that Governor Inuwa has fulfilled his 2019 campaign promises and even went beyond by executing projects that he never promised.

He extolled the governor’s visionary leadership and development drive in executing meaningful projects that have direct bearing on the masses.

The Emir specifically commended some legacy projects of Inuwa-led administration, which he said would stand the test of time. He mentioned: Network 1100, Rehabilitation, Upgrade and Expansion of Gombe Regional Water Supply Scheme, Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, establishment and revitilisation of primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities, building and renovation of classrooms, Gombe State Contributory Health Scheme, Go-Health, the Gombe Goes Green project, security, among others.

“We thank you most sincerely for building Gombe of our dream. Gombe is now a model; we are excelling in all facets of development,” he stated.

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa thanked the Emir for his support and fatherly advice which he said contributed immensely to the success of his administration, maintaining that custodians of traditional institutions would continue to receive such attention and support from his administration in view of the central role they play in leadership and preservation of cultural values.

The governor who holds the traditional title of Dan Majen Gombe in the Emirate, said he will not condone anything capable of threatening the peace, unity and prosperity of the people of Gombe State especially at this time of electioneering activities, calling for peaceful campaigns across the state.

“I enjoin the people, especially leaders at all levels to sensitise public on peaceful political conduct; people should do politics without bitterness; politics of understanding; issue based politics that will bring peace and development to our dear state,” Inuwa noted.

The governor expressed confidence in the competence of all the APC candidates whom he described as the cream of the crop, assuring that they will provide the leadership the state and country need to attain greatness.

He said despite paucity of funds, his administration will continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people of Gombe State.

“A few weeks ago, we secured the approval for erosion control phase II. We also entered into partnership with European Investment Bank to manage the menace of erosion in some parts of Gombe metropolis, all in our efforts to continue pursuing progress and development of our people with all vigor”, he said.

He said his administration’s policies like the Gombe State Contributory Health Scheme, GoHealth; Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park and many more are all churned out to impact positively on the lives of the common man; improving standard of living and bring economic prosperity.

“Sooner or later people will reap the benefits of the investments we are making and we are sure they will appreciate them”.

At the Emir’s Palace ground, Governor Inuwa and other APC candidates as well as party stalwarts called on the people to vote for APC candidates at all levels for a complete circle of purposeful leadership.

The rally session also featured the receipt of hundreds of decampees from all the eleven wards of Gombe LGA including a former State PDP Youth Leader, Hon. D. J. Maitaya among other party executives.