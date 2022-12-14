A coalition of civil society groups pushing for emplacement of sound security system in Nigeria, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately arrest criminal elements, who are working to sabotage his administration’s gains in the sector.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the coalition said unless th President rises to the occasion of relieving those glaringly holding down his administration’s progress especially in the security sector, his promise of bequeathing a better and secured country to the citizens would be a wishful thinking.

The group operating under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society for Security Reform and Governance, alleged that a cabal in the President’s administration was preventing security reforms in Nigeria because of their various selfish interests.

The coalition’s statement signed by its national coordinator, Dr Mohammed Gidado, and national secretary, Dr Mrs Funke Egbagbe, insisted that the President must immediately address the issue of security architecture reforms in the country.

The civil society group which decried the consistent attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country, said the development had made restructuring of the nation’s security architecture not only imperative but also urgent.

Noting that the ceaseless burning down of facilities of the nation’s electoral umpire was a great threat to Nigeria’s democratic stability, the group which said it was aware that President Buhari means well for the country in the area of security, however, bemoaned what it called “his indecision in taking drastic action” against some few individuals who are clogs in the wheel of the country’s progress.

“We call on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately purge himself of the influence of the cabals who are against security architecture reforms in the country so that they country can move forward before the 2023 general elections,” it said.

According to the group, “the constant attacks on INEC offices and facilities across the country is a reflection of the failed security architecture and so there is an urgent need for total overhaul before it’s too late.”