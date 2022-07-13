Director general of a political support group, National Unity Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (NUMBAT), Hon. Bamidele Faparusi has called on Nigerians to embrace national unity in diversity, national integration and cohesion despite their differences.

The group, which is working together with other patriotic citizens across religious and ethnic divides to promote national unity in diversity ahead of the 2023 general elections, said it is supporting the APC presidential candidate, because of his detribalised and religious-tolerant nature.

Reacting to a statement by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, who faulted Tinubu for picking a Muslim, former governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, Faparusi urged Nigerians to embrace “national unity and shun ethnic and religious politics.”

According to him, “Placing competence and merit above religious and ethnic consideration in choosing leaders that would steer the affairs of the nation in the right direction is what Nigerians should consider while voting in 2023.”

He also appealed to Nigerians to get their PVCs and vote massively for Tinubu come 2023, saying the APC presidential candidate is the only one among the presidential candidates who has deep understanding of Nigeria, its diversity and challenges and the capacity to fix the country to everyone’s satisfaction.

Faparusi, a former National Assembly member and commissioner in Ekiti State, described Tinubu as a “detribalised Nigerian, a great patriot, a great bridge builder and unifier, a religious tolerant man, and a believer in one God, one humanity.”

According to him, Tinubu, during his time as the governor of Lagos, appointed non Lagos indigenes into his cabinet, a gesture that has proven he is the man Nigerians can trust.

“Even with a Muslim-Muslim ticket, without having any fear of religious domination and suppression, we are conscious of the secularity status of Nigeria, and Tinubu is best positioned to protect our secular state.

“NUMBAT, as an independent political support group, we are working together with other patriotic citizens across religious and ethnic divide, so as to assiduously promote national unity in diversity, national integration and cohesion despite our different religious inclinations, ethnic and political orientations,” said Fapalusi.

The DG further described Asiwaju as a man of faith but not a religious bigot, his religion is progress and development, he proved this in Lagos when he was a Governor and that is why Nigerians across faith and race should rally behind Tinubu to be the next president of the great nation.

“Asiwaju is a unifier with footprints across the country therefore, let us focus on what unites us as a nation. We urge our clerics and Imams while on the pulpit to express love and unity rather than provocative and divisive preachings.

“NUMBAT is set to mobilize Nigerians to see themselves beyond ethics and religious lense while deciding who to vote for come 2023.”