2023 Hajj: Kano Pilgrims Board Boss Lauds Gov Yusuf’s Support

The executive chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Yusuf Lawan, has attributed the relative success achieved in this year’s Hajj to the overwhelming support and leadership direction given to the Board by the state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

He said the former board and previous government messed up alot of things that would have jeopardised the chances of Kano State’s pilgrims in performing the just-concluded 2023 Hajj exercise if not for intervention and the commitment of Governor Yusuf in providing purposeful leadership for the people of State.

Lawan, who disclosed this while chatting with LEADERSHIP in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, said If not for the quick intervention of Governor Yusuf, there wouldn’t have been any leeway in the Hajj operation.

According to him, Kano State was allocated 6,105 seats for the 2023 Hajj but the previous board sold additional 191 unavailable slots to intending pilgrims and their money could not be found anywhere.

“Kano State has always been number one or two in Hajj management but things went badly in recent years and the previous board messed up a lot of things.