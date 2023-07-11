Maimuna’s Memoir: Talking About Infrastructure : Where Do I Start?

Infrastructure is one of the things that is lacking in our country. You know what brought about this topic? The massive brain drain we are experiencing in Nigeria. The other day, my cousin Farida and I took her daughter to a federal government hospital her family was registered at. Upon arriving there, we were told that the paediatrician who usually attended to her daughter, had left the country to work in Saudi Arabia. Farida was heartbroken because the doctor had been so good at his job.

One of the nurses who knew Farida explained to us that the salary earned here was nothing to write home about, and welfare was almost at zero. She went out to say that what was worse was that there weren’t enough tools for the doctors to carry out their duties efficiently. That day, after a young doctor (who was probably also planning to leave the country for greener pastures) treated Farida’s daughter, we left the hospital reflecting sadly on where the country had gone wrong.